A primary school is celebrating playing its first ever home match after a pitch near the school was finally created.

Mugginton Primary School, in Derbyshire, was offered space by the local cricket club for its boys' and girls' teams to play matches - an arrangement that is likely to continue.

Joe Green, head teacher, said: "We're a sports mad primary school but we're very small. Our school was built in 1840... and we have never had a home game until now."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

