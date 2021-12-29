A cyclist who broke the world record for crossing Europe on a bike is taking on another challenge.

Leigh Timmis, from Derby, is due to set off for Florida in the hope of breaking a 90-year-old record for the greatest distance cycled in seven days.

He said that in order to beat the record, which currently stands at 2,211 miles (3,558 km) he will need to cover over 300 miles (482km) a day for seven days.

He has spent the past 12 months preparing for the challenge with a team of sports science experts at Loughborough University.

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

