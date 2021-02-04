Police have released bodycam footage showing the moment a man was arrested after murdering an 86-year-old woman and leaving her husband seriously injured.

Vasile Culea, 34, tied up, gagged, and severely beat Freda and Ken Walker at their home in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, in January.

Mrs Walker was found dead the next day by a concerned neighbour, while Mr Walker, 88, who was a local politician, survived and was taken to hospital. He has since died from natural causes.

Culea attacked the couple because he hoped to steal a large amount of cash they had at their home, jurors heard during a trial at Derby Crown Court.

He was found not guilty of attempting to murder Mr Walker, but was found guilty of causing him grievous bodily harm with intent.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.