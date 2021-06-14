The blind veteran who photographs cloud inversions

An army veteran who lost most of his sight in a rocket attack in Afghanistan has said photography is his escapism.

Chris Nowell also suffered a fractured skull and neurological memory loss in the attack in 2007.

He was introduced to photography through Blind Veterans UK, a charity he now volunteers for.

Mr Nowell, from Dronfield, Derbyshire, often takes pictures in the Peak District with his friend Andy Evers.

"If you go out on mornings like this when you have everything perfect and if you could bottle that up and use it when you're having a bad day - a bottle of escapism - that is the perfect day out," he said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

