'Let me take you on a tour on the Old Farm Bus'

A man has been describing his decision to transform his family farm into a space to inspire the local community - with the help of an American school bus.

Mikey Markham, a poet, and his partner Chrissy, have three converted buses on his family farm where, with the support of Ripley Town Council, they host nightly sessions and youth clubs with a difference - known as The Old Farm Bus.

He said: "We started The Old Farm Bus because we're from a small town. I was one of those kids that didn't really enjoy my childhood. I was always saying... there's nothing to do in this town.

"I love the saying 'If there's not a scene, make a scene'."

Video journalists: Anna Church and Serena White

