An appeal aimed at helping people struggling with the cost of living this winter has met its target.

BBC Radio Derby’s Make a Blanket campaign asked people to knit and crochet blankets, and more than 100 blankets have already been donated.

The station said it planned to carry on with the appeal to support people over winter.

Rachael Gilchrist, executive producer, said: "We've already got just over a hundred so we're going to carry on."

Artcore, a charity in Derby, has been helping out with the campaign, by hosting knit and natter sessions for people who want to learn and help out.

Digital journalist: Sian Filcher

