Molly, seven, has hair cut for charity

A seven-year-old from Derby has cut off 14 inches (35cm) of hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, Molly has now raised more than £2,300 for the Macmillan Cancer unit at Royal Derby Hospital and for the Derby Diabetes Fun Club - a total that has risen since she had the trim.

Her mother Amy said she had been "flabbergasted" by the response to Molly’s fundraiser.

Video journalist: Sian Filcher

