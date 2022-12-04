A drone pilot said he was left speechless after capturing footage of a temperature inversion at the summit of Mam Tor in the Peak District.

Nige Varndell said he and his partner climbed the hill in Derbyshire at 07:30 GMT on Thursday and waited for the sun to rise.

"It was absolutely spectacular," Mr Varndell said.

"Moments like these are special. Mother nature has so much to offer and the Peak District has an abundance of beautiful scenery."

The Met Office says inversions are most common in winter when mist and fog become trapped in the cooler air low down.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.