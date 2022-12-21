'I was homeless - now dozens join my Christmas hikes'

A man who spent four months living out of his car is organising a Christmas Day hike in the Derbyshire Peak District for people who are struggling.

Damon Alexander-Cole became homeless in 2020 and found that walking helped him to rebuild his life.

After sharing his story on social media, he received hundreds of messages from people who wanted to join his walks.

Damon said: "I don't want people to suffer like I suffered.

"Knowing that I've helped somebody makes my day."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

