A terminally ill boy has shared the moment he had a video call with Johnny Depp, who resumed the role of the 11-year-old's idol Captain Jack Sparrow.

Kori, from Ripley, Derbyshire, uploaded footage of the conversation with Depp to his YouTube channel, where it has been viewed nearly 300,000 times.

He has undergone two unsuccessful heart transplants but decided he did not want to face the ordeal of a third.

In the video, Kori's mum Pixi revealed Depp had also given her son a PlayStation 5 for Christmas.

