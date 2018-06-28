A family were stunned to find a fox with just two legs in their garden.

Phil and Jane Carter, from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, often get visited by foxes and this one stayed for about 45 minutes.

Mr Carter said: "My wife shouted, 'quick, grab your phone, we've got a two-legged fox on the lawn'.

"We had about five minutes of it going around the lawn smelling and picking up some meat and then off it went like a rocket."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: "We've never seen anything like this in the wild before but the animal looks relatively healthy and appears to have adapted to life on two legs."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.