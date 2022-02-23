Students at a dance school which is described as a "safe haven" for children are set to perform on Broadway in New York.

Nadia Jane Asamoah runs a successful dance studio in Derby, which has become a safe place for young people to talk about their problems.

The school has been asked to choreograph their own show and perform it at Broadway Theatre and Times Square in July.

"They're not just coming to a dance class, they're joining a family," she said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

This story features on We Are England, now available to watch on iPlayer.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk