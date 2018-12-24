What causes the flatulent sounds in a flooded cave?

Footage has captured the flatulent sounds that has earned a Peak District cavern its notorious nickname.

Peak Cavern, in Derbyshire, is known as the "Devil's Arse".

The name stems from the unique sound made by water when it drains out of the cave.

Tours of the cave, which is one of four in Castleton that are accessible to the public, were recently cancelled after heavy rainfall caused flooding but the waters have now receded.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk