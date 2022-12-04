The blind, homeless pianist defying the odds

A terminally ill man who spent two years sleeping rough has been stunning churchgoers with his performances on the piano.

Anastasios Pagonidis, 18, taught himself to play the instrument as a child, despite having lost most of his sight due to a brain tumour.

He says doctors gave him just six months to live when he was two years old.

Anastasios, who moved to the UK from Athens, Greece, often performs at St Mary's Church in Wirksworth, Derbyshire.

"His hands just move around the piano like a force of nature," his girlfriend Gemma Green said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

