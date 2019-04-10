Johnny Vegas is to open a glamping site at a stately home in Derbyshire.

The comedian will bring an array of restored vintage vehicles to Melbourne Hall and the site is due to open in April.

Campers will be able to stay in an old school bus, a German fire truck dating back to the 1960s and even a former military helicopter.

The stately home hopes it will bring an increase in trade to the small market town.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

