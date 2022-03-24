Chernobyl tour guide helped to flee by tourists

A Ukrainian refugee living in Derby has said it was her work as a tour guide at the Chernobyl exclusion zone that brought her to the UK.

Alyona Kildishova worked as an English tutor in Kyiv and also gave tourists guided tours of the nuclear disaster zone.

When the war started, two of those tourists helped her move to England.

Ms Kildishova said she had been in Derbyshire for nine months and had recently moved into her own flat in Derby.

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

