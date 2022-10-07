A refugee from Ukraine is settling into her own home a year on from the start of the war.

Olesia fled her home country 12 months ago with her children Ros, nine, and Mark, three.

They’ve been living with sponsors in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, for nearly a year.

Although she said she was grateful for the support she had received, she said it was now time for her family to have a place of their own.

Digital journalist: Sian Filcher

