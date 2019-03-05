Footage shot on the ground and in the air has shown the cut-and-thrust nature of the traditional Royal Shrovetide Football match in Derbyshire.

The crowds followed the action as thousands of Up'Ards and Down'Ards competed to move a ball to opposite ends of the town of Ashbourne.

The two-day game has been played nearly every year since at least 1667.

The score was goalless after a full day of play on Tuesday, with the game continuing from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.