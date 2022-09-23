The moment a world crocheting record is broken

More than 900 people came together to set a new world crocheting record in Derby.

Some had travelled from as far as the US in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously crocheting.

The event was held at Derby Arena, as part of BBC Radio Derby's Make a Blanket campaign, on Friday.

Those in attendance needed to beat the current record of 605 people and they surpassed it with 960.

The campaign has delivered more than 1,500 blankets to people in need this winter.

