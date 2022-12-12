'I make a living playing FIFA games'

A man who makes a living playing video games has said his career is getting taken more seriously.

Alex Shaw, 24, from Quarndon in Derbyshire, is a professional FIFA gamer for Horizon Union, an esports organisation and plays the football video game for up to eight hours a day.

"I remember telling my parents about it, like, 'Oh, I'm getting put up in a hotel and I get to go play in a tournament for free and there was a prize pool of $250,000," he said.

"And I remember my parents thinking, 'What the hell's going on there?'"

Video journalists: Jude Winter

