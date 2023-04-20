Video shows moment rescued dog reunited with owner

Footage showing the moment a rescued dog was reunited with her owner after falling 30m (100ft) from a cliff has been released.

Kayley Williams was walking above Thor's Cave with her sprocker spaniel, Figgy, when the dog fell off a path just after 06:00 BST.

Derby Mountain Rescue used an infrared camera drone to locate the animal and guided a crew member who abseiled down.

Ms Williams said it was an "unbelievable" feeling when she was reunited with Figgy, who was not seriously harmed.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.