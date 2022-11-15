A man has spoken about the emotional moment he was reunited with his dog after being missing for five days.

Brandon Griffin, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, had left his bull mastiff cross Bella with a friend when she went missing.

The 27-year-old said: "I’ve never cried before but I've never been so over the moon in all my life.

"I lost my mum and dad in January, so was distraught when the dog went missing."

Phil James, who runs the Nottinghamshire-based dog search and rescue charity Drone To Home, said: "Bella was extremely hungry and thirsty when we found her, so she hadn’t survived very well.

"We get between four and 10 calls a day nationally. In three years we've found 1,604 dogs using our experience and thermal imagery on the drone."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

