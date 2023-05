A school for deaf children has performed the national anthem for the Coronation.

Pupils from Royal School for the Deaf Derby's choir used British Sign Language for the performance, while Derby Cathedral's choir sang in accompaniment.

The school said it wanted to do something special for the Coronation.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

