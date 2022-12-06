Headcam footage has been released showing the moment a dog was rescued from a ledge over a 50m (164ft) drop in the Peak District.

Members of the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team spent seven hours rescuing the four-year-old Saluki, named Kai, and his owner.

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, also got stranded with her three other dogs near Kinder Scout in "atrocious" conditions.

"We are certain that we saved two lives that night, not just one," the mountain rescue team said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.