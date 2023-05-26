A couple who murdered their 10-month-old son have been told medical help would have saved his life.

Stephen Boden and partner Shannon Marsden have been jailed for life for killing Finley Boden, who died on Christmas Day in 2020.

Finley was found to have suffered 130 "appalling" injuries.

Derby Crown Court heard the fractures to Finley's bones led to him developing infections, including pneumonia and sepsis that ultimately killed him.

Sentencing, Judge Amanda Tipples said the pair had subjected their son to "unimaginable cruelty".

She added: "Medical intervention would have saved Finley's life and if Finley had been given antibiotics and the necessary care in the minutes and hours before he died he would have made a complete recovery."

Boden and Marsden, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, were ordered to serve a minimum of 29 and 27 years respectively.

