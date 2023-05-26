The moment a judge jailed a couple who murdered their 10-month-old son has been captured on video.

Stephen Boden and partner Shannon Marsden killed Finley Boden, who died on Christmas Day in 2020.

Boden and Marsden, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, were ordered to serve a minimum of 29 and 27 years respectively at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

Sentencing, Justice Amanda Tipples said: "The only sentence I can pass on you is one of life imprisonment.

"It is in any event the proper sentence for your crime."

