A couple who murdered their 10-month-old baby "conspired" to keep "their awful crimes a secret", police have said.

Stephen Boden and partner Shannon Marsden killed Finley Boden, who died on Christmas Day in 2020.

Finley was found to have suffered 130 "appalling" injuries, including fractures to his bones that led to him developing infections, including pneumonia and sepsis that ultimately killed him.

Boden and Marsden, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, were ordered to serve a minimum of 29 and 27 years respectively at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

Speaking outside court after the sentencing, Det Insp Stephen Shaw, of Derbyshire Police, said the couple had "never taken responsibility for their actions".

"They conspired between them to ensure that no professional would see Finley and keep their awful crimes a secret," he said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.