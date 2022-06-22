Ada, 108, celebrates birthday with hundreds of cards

A woman has celebrated her 108th birthday with hundreds of cards, after her care home issued an appeal.

Ada Daniel has lived at Codnor Park Care Home, in Codnor, Derbyshire, since 2015.

She received around 300 cards for her birthday, including one from King Charles and marked the day with an afternoon tea.

"Thank you Charles," she said.

Video journalist: Sian Filcher

