The first observation of a grass snake in an area of Derbyshire for 11 years has been welcomed by a wildlife trust.

The reptile was filmed swimming in the River Derwent in Belper on Monday.

Johnathan Brocklehurst was visiting Belper River Gardens with his family when he spotted the snake.

"I decided to have a look over the River Derwent as there were lots of baby fish to see and then all of a sudden I spotted the grass snake swimming across the river towards me," he said.

"I quickly got my mobile out, clicked on record and couldn't believe my eyes. It's the first time I ever seen such a lovely creature in an open area. It was so exciting to see it."

Kieron Huston, biodiversity planning and policy manager at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said it was the first time a grass snake had been seen in the area since 2017.

"It's really great that we've had an observation," he said.

"I think the size of grass snakes sometimes alarms people but they are completely harmless to us."

