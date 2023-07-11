A man has made a well dressing out of about 20,000 pieces of Lego.

Dave Lydford constructed the design with help from the community in Buxton, Derbyshire.

The piece resembles a stained glass window in the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust's Pump Room.

Mr Lydford described his design as a "world first".

Well dressing, also known as well flowering, is practised in some parts of rural England in which wells, springs and other water sources are decorated with designs created from flower petals among other materials.

