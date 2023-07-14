Deaf and blind man completes skydive at 14,000ft

A deaf and blind man has jumped from an aircraft at 14,000ft (4,200m) to raise money for charity.

Alec Creighton, who is about to have a cochlear implant fitted, was told he would not be able to skydive after the procedure, so completed the jump before his surgery.

Mr Creighton, from Derby, is raising money for Crohn's and Colitis UK after being diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2010.

The 38-year-old said: "I was nervous before [the jump].

"It was a shock because I can't see, so I was trying to imagine in my head."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

