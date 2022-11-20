Watch: Boy taken to prom in handcuffs

A teenager who had two years of school disrupted by treatment for cancer said he was delighted to receive a police escort to his prom night.

William, 16, was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin lymphoma at 14, severely affecting his studies at Netherthorpe School in Derbyshire.

Following treatment he decided to have some fun by setting up an unusual entrance to his school finale.

He said: "I wanted to go for something different because it's funny.

"It was very, very special. I had a smile on my face the whole way."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk