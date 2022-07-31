A cat who helps his deaf owner around the house by alerting her to sounds has won a national award.

Zebby, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, taps Genevieve Moss, 66, when the phone or doorbell rings.

The two-year-old black and white feline also collects post from the letterbox.

He has now been recognised with the Cats Protection's National Cat of the Year award.

Ms Moss said she "can't imagine life without Zebby".

