The stepfather of a 10-month-old baby who endured a "culture of cruelty" has been found guilty of his murder.

Jacob Crouch suffered at least 39 rib fractures, and died from a "vicious assault" at the hands of Craig Crouch, Derby Crown Court heard.

Jacob died "in his cot, alone" on 30 December 2020 at home near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, having suffered a "living hell".

His mother Gemma Barton has been cleared of murder.