A baby who was murdered by his stepfather was "born into a culture of cruelty," police have said.

Jacob Crouch suffered at least 39 rib fractures, and died from a "vicious assault" at the hands of Craig Crouch.

The 10-month-old died "in his cot, alone" on 30 December 2020 at home near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, having suffered a "living hell".

Crouch was found guilty of murder following a seven-week trial.

Jacob's mother Gemma Barton has been cleared of murder but she was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Speaking on the steps of Derby Crown Court, Det Insp Paul Bullock of Derbyshire Police said: "Jacob Crouch was born into a culture of cruelty where both of the people who he should have been able to trust above any other allowed him to be subjected to assault after assault."