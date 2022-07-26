Watch reporter try on 'beer goggles'

A police force have used "beer goggles" to demonstrate the effects alcohol can have on driving.

The goggles, which also demonstrate the effects of drugs and falling asleep at the wheel, are blurred to mimic the effects of substance use, according to Derbyshire Police.

PC Matt Cooling, from the roads policing unit, said: "The beer goggles will have the effect of you consuming six or seven pints of alcohol.

"Whether it be someone that's drink or drug driving or using a mobile phone, unfortunately, it does lead to people losing their lives."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.