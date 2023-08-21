Watch: Crowds flee disturbance at kabaddi event

Footage has emerged showing people fleeing as loud bangs are heard at a sporting event in Derby.

Four men have been arrested after the large-scale disturbance at the kabaddi event in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at 15:50 BST on Sunday.

Derbyshire Police said four people were injured with one person seriously hurt, and a large police presence would remain in the area for some time.

The men, aged 24, 28, 30 and 38, were held on suspicion of possession of a firearm and violent disorder, and remain in custody.

