Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stroke victim, 17, writes book
A 17-year-old boy who suffered a stroke is writing a book using a computer which tracks his eye movement.
Howard Wicks, from Plymouth, was found on his bathroom floor in October 2011, 10 hours after collapsing.
-
30 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window