Video

A skipper from Devon has claimed the new record for sailing the Fastnet Race course.

Brian Thompson, from Totnes in Devon, co-skippered the trimaran Phaedo with its owner from the United States, Lloyd Thornburg.

The new time of 27 hours 34 minutes, shaving about 4 hours off the old record, will be ratified in the next few days.

The seven-man crew completed the 608 mile (1126km) course after setting out from Cowes on the Isle of Wight at 01:24 BST on Wednesday and arriving in Plymouth just before 05:00 BST.

The course takes the sailors around the coast of Cornwall before rounding the Fastnet lighthouse off south-west Ireland and returning to Plymouth.

The official Fastnet race has been running since 1925 and takes place every two years.