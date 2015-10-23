Video

A painting which was "lost" to art for about 100 years was brought to the Antiques Roadshow in the 1980s, in one of former host Hugh Scully's most notable moments.

Hugh Scully died at the age of 72 on 8 October, and his funeral was held at Mawnan Smith near Falmouth in Cornwall on Friday.

A couple from Barnstaple, Devon, only decided to go to the antiques show with the painting because they were going to walk their dog next to the venue.

The work was later sold for £100,000 to the British Museum.