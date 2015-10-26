Video

A baby who underwent surgery while still in her mother's womb has made "astonishing" progress.

Doctors performed pioneering surgery on Frankie Lavis, who has spina bifida, when her mother Gina was 24-weeks pregnant.

Frankie's was the first NHS-funded operation of its kind and was carried out in Belgium.

Prof Jan Prevest, who carried out the surgery, found Frankie flourishing when he was reunited with her shortly before her first birthday.