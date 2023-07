A motorist who ploughed into a line of traffic cones which led to a three-vehicle pile-up is being sought by police.

The hit-and-run driver was caught on camera striking the traffic cone barrier at roadworks near Marsh Mills, in Plymouth.

No-one was seriously injured in the pile-up, which happened on the 14 January.

Police are urging the driver of the silver or grey car to come forward.

CCTV courtesy of South West Highways Ltd.