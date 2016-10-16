Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Voices emerge of Aberfan disaster children's singing
A recording has emerged of singing by Sunday school children, many of whom died when a coal waste tip collapsed at Aberfan in 1966.
It came from the Reverend Irving Penberthy, who was serving the Welsh village where a total of 144 people died.
He spoke publicly about the disaster for the first time since it happened.
Cornishman Mr Penberthy ran the busy Sunday School in the village's Methodist chapel.
-
16 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-devon-37672484/voices-emerge-of-aberfan-disaster-children-s-singingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window