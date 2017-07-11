Media player
An investigation has been launched after a small boy almost fell from a moving train carriage on to the track below because the toilet floor was missing.
His mother was able to catch him before he fell on the Totnes Riverside to Buckfastleigh train in Devon.
South Devon Railway (SDR), which runs the steam train, said it is taking the Rail Accident Investigation Branch probe "extremely seriously".
11 Jul 2017
