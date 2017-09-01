'Like getting hit by a heavyweight boxer'
Cliff diver: 'Like getting a Mike Tyson upper cut'

Owen Weymouth, 18, relies on his training and nerves of steel as he plummets towards the water at 60mph in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

But what is it like, and what exactly are the dangers if you mess up?

We spoke to the young diver, from Plymouth, and Chris Shepherd of the Institute of Physics.

