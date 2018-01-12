Media player
A speeding motorcyclist who was caught out by footage on his own helmet camera has been sentenced.
Nicholas Pannell, 30, crashed into a hedge as he raced fellow biker Joshua Illingworth, 29, at speeds up to 118mph last July.
A recording of the pursuit was found on Pannell's camera when Devon Police were called to the scene.
The pair were both given eight-month jail terms, suspended for two years, at Plymouth Crown Court.
Pannell crashed his motorbike through a hedge on the A381 near Halwell, in the South Hams, on 2 July, the court heard.
