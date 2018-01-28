Transgender woman 'not welcome' at church

Media player
Transgender Devon woman 'not welcome' at church
A transgender woman who hopes to become a vicar says Christians have accused her of being "the devil's daughter".
Yve Taylor was named Keith when she began her bid to become a vicar.
She didn't reach the final stages of being selected after revealing she wanted to live as a woman.
She said she has not been welcomed at some churches but hopes to fulfil her dream thanks to support from those at Exeter Cathedral.
