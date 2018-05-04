Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn in Plymouth to congratulate new councillors
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is in Plymouth to celebrate the party winning control of Plymouth City Council.
The local Labour group gained four seats and took control from the Conservatives.
Mr Corbyn said he was "delighted" with the result.
-
04 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-devon-44001036/jeremy-corbyn-in-plymouth-to-congratulate-new-councillorsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window