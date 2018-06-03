Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Devon farm animals saved from slaughter
Jane Baker works 12-hour overnight shifts at a factory to pay for the upkeep of more than 60 animals she has rescued from slaughter.
She does not want the sheep, horses, goats and chickens to be killed just because they are not wanted any more or are too old.
But she may have to find a new home for them because she is not allowed to live on the site and faces a long commute to look after them.
-
03 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window