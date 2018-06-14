Media player
Bowls match reunites groom and best man after 60 years
A routine bowls match between two teams in Devon had a surprise result.
Jim Lane, playing for Torquay, had been Mike Grinham's best man, who was bowling for Exeter.
But it was only after chatting they realised the connection.
14 Jun 2018
